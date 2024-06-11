‘Will not tolerate medical negligence’: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday, June 10, acknowledged the medical negligence at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where a 4-year-old girl, who was admitted for Polydactyly (the condition of having more than the normal number of fingers or toes) was subjected to an operation on her tongue without the consent of her parents.

Responding to a question in the Kerala legislative assembly, Veena George admitted that an error occurred on the part of the doctor and that immediate action was taken.

Right after the surgery, which took place in May, the child's parents alleged that their daughter’s finger remained unoperated while she had cotton in her mouth, indicating a tongue surgery.