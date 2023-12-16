'Will not tolerate criminals in police': Congress to Kerala CM on 'attack' on party workers

Senior Congress leaders, on Saturday, December 16, warned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they will not tolerate "criminals" in police and his party over the alleged attack by his security staff on Youth Congress supporters who waved black flags at his luxury bus during the state government's outreach programme. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan slammed the chief minister, alleging that security staff of Pinarayi attacked workers of Youth Congress in Alappuzha who were demonstrating peacefully.

"We warn Vijayan that we will not tolerate criminals in the police and his party attacking our workers, and now we have lost our patience, we will have no qualms to hit back and we will do it too," said Sudhakaran.

"We warn these criminal police officials who engage in ruthless brutal assault on our workers that Vijayan will not be the chief minister all the time," said Satheesan.