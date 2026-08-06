'Will not allow water level to be raised': Kerala responds to TN Budget on Mullaperiyar

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Kerala has reiterated that it will not permit any increase in the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam, following Tamil Nadu's announcement in its 2026-27 Budget that it would pursue raising the reservoir level.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on August 5, Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said the state government had convened a high-level meeting with senior irrigation department officials immediately after the Tamil Nadu Budget announcement and later briefed Chief Minister VD Satheesan on the issue.

"Our stand is clear, we will not allow the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam to be increased," the minister said.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced in the 2026-27 Tamil Nadu Budget that the state would pursue raising the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam

Mons Joseph said Kerala's position remains unchanged that the over 130-year-old dam should be replaced with a new one to ensure public safety. "Our stand is to construct a new dam in Mullaperiyar considering the safety of the people here. Water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala that is the stand of the UDF government. We are repeating it again," he said.

The minister also alleged that Tamil Nadu had not complied with earlier directions of the Supreme Court regarding the dam. "There is a Supreme Court direction to examine the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. Tamil Nadu has not done that yet. The Supreme Court had also asked that the baby dam be strengthened, but no action has been taken in that regard too," he said.

Mons Joseph pointed out that although the Supreme Court had permitted the water level to be maintained at 142 feet, it had not allowed any increase beyond that. "No one has the right to raise the level beyond that. Since no Supreme Court directives have been followed, we express our complete opposition in this regard," he said.

On August 5, when reporters asked about this, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said Kerala was seriously considering holding talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the long-pending Mullaperiyar dispute. He said official-level discussions between the two states were already underway and that the government was exploring the possibility of a meeting between the two Chief Ministers.

The Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 and located in Kerala's Idukki district is operated by Tamil Nadu, and has remained a long-standing point of dispute between the two states. While Tamil Nadu has maintained that the dam is structurally safe and has sought permission to raise the water level, Kerala has consistently argued that the ageing structure poses safety risks and has demanded the construction of a new dam near the existing one.