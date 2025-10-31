Will hold weekly parleys with political parties for smooth SIR process: Kerala CEO

A

The ECI has clearly told us that everybody who is an elector as of today in the electoral roll will be given an enumeration form. That means as on October 27, 2025, when we freezed that electoral roll, 2.78 crore people were there in that roll. All will get an enumeration form. That enumeration form they have to just fill and sign and give it back.

Once that is done, even if they are not giving any records, we will collect it and they will be part of the draft electoral roll. No verification of them will happen at that stage. So, out of 2.78 crore, if everybody is giving that enumeration form back by signing it, when the Booth Level Officer (BLO) starts distributing, they will go to their home and give it. If people want to give online, they can give it. Once we get it, they are all part of the electoral roll.

Then the second step comes about finding if they are eligible or not based on a mechanism which the election commission has informed. People were already there in the electoral roll earlier on in 2002, which was the last time SIR was in Kerala. They don't have to give any records. If their children are now in the 2025 list and if they can prove that their parents were there, where in the form itself there is a provision to involve those details, even their records are not going to be checked.

We feel more than 90% of the people will fall in this category where they don't have to give any records. Rest of the people, if there is any doubt in the minds of officials, they will ask for some record as per the ECI mandate. They give that record and they will be in. So, where is the confusion that they will be left out? Confusion is totally uncalled for.

All the eligible people will be included is what the ECI has been repeatedly saying. I am also repeatedly telling all the political parties. They have to deploy enough people and it is being done in their presence only. It is probably just a concern. But once we start activities and are having weekly meetings if there are any concerns, we can address and move forward.

I don't think we will have a situation where everybody will object to what we are doing because everybody is clear about the electoral roll. People, media, all want a pure electoral roll with all eligible people. Duplicates, dead and everybody ineligible should be removed. So, where there is no confusion. We are all agreeing that there is a need for SIR.

We just have to inform them that the process is transparent. They are going to be part of it. If a person feels like they are going to be left out, they can always come back to us and there is a mechanism to come back to us and we can sort out the problems. Kerala is not a place where people will not have any documents. Everybody has 3 or 4 documents.

Probably their apprehension is that local body polls are happening at the same time. We have told them clearly that the officials on election duty will be few. They will be supported with additional staff. Till December 9, we will only be distributing and correcting the form.

By mid-December, the entire local body polls will be over. We have another two more months to finalise the electoral roll (before Assembly polls). I do not find any problem in moving ahead with the exercise.