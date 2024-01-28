'Will CRPF rule Kerala, what does he think?' Kerala CM takes swipe at Guv Khan

Hours after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was given Z+ security cover of the CRPF by the Union government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a snipe at the Governor, and asked, “Will the CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] rule Kerala? What does he think?"

Addressing the media after Governor Khan staged a sit-in protest for two hours on Saturday, January 27, CM Pinarayi said that the Union government has been giving Z+ security to the RSS members. “These are all RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] activists, and now Khan's name has been added to the list,” he said. “Can the CRPF register a case here? There are laws in our country,” he added.

On Saturday, drama unfolded when the Governor protested against the alleged lapse on the part of Kerala police after SFI activists waved black flags and raised slogans against him while he was on the way to attend an event. Following this, the Governor stopped his car and expressed anger against the police. He then sat on a chair that was brought from a roadside tea stall and asked his Secretary Mohan to immediately call the Commissioner of Police. “If not, call the Prime Minister. You (pointing his fingers at the police officers present there) are responsible for this, I will not go from here. You are giving them (the protesters) protection. You are breaking the law. If not you (the police), who will uphold the law,” asked a fuming Khan.