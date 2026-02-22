'Will break legs': CPI(M) MLA caught on tape threatening Munnar Revenue official

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Devikulam MLA A Raja, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], has allegedly threatened revenue officials over an eviction drive against encroachments in Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala. An audio recording of a phone call, purportedly by the MLA has surfaced, in which he threatens special Tahsildar CV Gayathri, warning of severe consequences if they continue to take action against ‘illegal constructions’. However, Raja later spoke to the media , and said that his objections were directed at the officials' actions against ordinary citizens.

As per reports, the audio clip was recorded on January 7. In the clip, he is heard threatening to physically assault officials if they do not "behave properly." "Tell them that I will break their hands and legs if they don't behave properly."

He also alleges that the officials under the Tahasildar are accepting bribes to permit constructions. When Gayathri asked him to name them, the MLA did not respond. “I can't take action, but I can report this issue to higher officials,” Gayathri is heard saying in the video.

According to reports, the MLA is accusing officials of intimidating landowners with threats of demolition, claiming that if the law is enforced strictly, no constructions will be allowed in Munnar. In response, Gayathri says, “They may have filed reports, but no one is actually carrying out any evictions.” The MLA then replies: “I am informing you as a person from a responsible position.

Speaking to the media, Raja said individuals who are “paying off three specific officials” are allowed to carry out construction work, but they take action against normal people who build their house in one or two cents of land.

“A few officials in the office are accepting bribes. Some buildings in Munnar are operating illegally without any permission, and no action is being taken against them. However, if ordinary people do anything now in the yard of a house that was built long ago, they are being threatened that a bulldozer will be brought in to demolish it,” Raja told Mathrubhumi News.