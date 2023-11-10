Why Kerala govt confessed to court that the state was in financial crisis

On October 31, yet another affidavit submitted by the government mentioned that the state was facing a huge financial crisis. “Our state is now passing through a phase of financial constraints. Any monetary benefit has to be allowed within the resources available with the government,” said the Finance Department, while responding to a petition regarding the return of a fixed deposit to a private company by the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd (KTDFC).

In its affidavit, the government said that KTDFC was a separate legal entity having its own financial arrangements and dealings. “Even though the government is supporting public sector undertakings, including KSRTC in different ways, it is obvious that the government is not legally bound to give financial support to meet its day-to-day affairs,” read the affidavit.

The submission by the Finance Department did not go down well with the court, which questioned whether the state was going through a financial emergency.

The government said KTDC and KSRTC could mortgage the property or sell one or two items to outside parties or government agencies to solve their financial issues. “But, unfortunately, no positive steps have been taken by KTDFC or KSRTC," said the government, adding that the two entities together had immovable properties worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

The government also said that despite its financial crisis, it had released a total of Rs 8,440 crores to KSRTC for various expenditures since 2018.