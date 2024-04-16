‘Why are you criticising me 24/7’: Rahul Gandhi responds to Pinarayi’s attack

Congress leader and the United Democratic Front (UDF) Wayanad candidate Rahul Gandhi on Monday, April 15, criticised Kerala Chief Minister and CPI (M) polit bureau member, Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he did not attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his speeches during the election campaigns in Kerala. Rahul alleged that Pinarayi is instead attacking him constantly throughout the campaign.

Addressing a massive crowd in Kozhikode beach, Rahul Gandhi said,“My question is why is the BJP not attacking the Chief Minister of Kerala? Why are they not taking away his house, taking away his chief ministership? putting cases against him or getting him interrogated by the ED? After all, two Chief Ministers were jailed by the BJP. My second question is when the BJP is destroying the constitution, attacking democracy, destroying the institutions, and dividing India, why is the Chief Minister of Kerala attacking me 24/7?”

“I am happy for him to attack me. But you should also spend a little bit of time attacking the BJP, Mister Modi and the RSS,” he said.