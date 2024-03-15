Why are Rahul Gandhi and Congress silent on CAA, asks Vijayan

Reiterating the Kerala government's position that the CAA will not be implemented in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for their silence on this issue.

"Right from 2019 when this issue first surfaced, inside and outside the parliament, the Left was strongly against it, but surprisingly the Congress played hide and seek. Even in Kerala, the Congress initially showed some inclination for a joint protest, but backed out later," he said while interacting with the media here.