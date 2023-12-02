Whistleblower Kerala IAS officer approaches SC for higher grade

Kerala cadre IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy, who belongs to the 1991 batch, on Friday, December 1, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court in getting the chief secretary's grade. Swamy has staked the claim for the grade with the plea that he has completed 30 years of service. The apex court issued a notice to the Kerala government to reply on the matter.

Swamy in 1991 was All India Rank first in his batch. He, however, has found the going tough here on account of his tough position on various issues during his official career. In his long career he has been transferred over thirty times. During the Chief Ministership of VS Achuthanandan (2006-2011), Swamy was drafted in a three-member team of officials to drive away encroachers in the prime tourist destination in and around Munnar.

In his petition before the apex court, he has mentioned that he was being targeted for having done his job. The officer was forced to approach the Supreme Court after his petition to the High Court, which directed the state government to consider favourably, failed to get the desired result.