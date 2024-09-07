What is the controversy surrounding Kerala ADGP Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leader?

A political storm has erupted in Kerala following reports of a meeting between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale. The meeting, which allegedly took place in Thrissur in May this year, has drawn flak from the Opposition Congress party and the Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M).

According to reports, Ajith Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the meeting was “personal” in nature. However, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that it “lacked clear information” about the ADGP's explanation.

The incident has sparked a heated debate, with Opposition parties and allies alike seeking answers on the nature of the meeting and its implications.

The controversy gained momentum after the ruling CPI(M) dismissed Opposition allegations that Ajith Kumar acted as a middleman between the Chief Minister and the RSS to influence the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram festival and secure a Lok Sabha poll victory for the BJP candidate.

Kerala’s Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused Pinarayi Vijayan of sending the ADGP to meet the RSS leader to ensure that Central investigation agencies don’t come after the Kerala government. The Congress leader also alleged that an agreement was struck between both parties to help BJP gain a foothold in the state.

The CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), expressed strong reservations about the meeting, stating that it created doubts among the people. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam demanded clarification on what knowledge the ADGP shared with the RSS’ sub-organisation Vijnana Bharathi.

Reacting to the issue, state BJP President K Surendran asked what the big deal in a policeman meeting a leader of an organisation is. “I fail to understand what’s the big issue being made here over a meeting of two people. The Congress leaders appear to have lost their bearings,” said Surendran.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan also responded along the same lines. “So what if the ADGP meets someone, what’s the CPI(M) in Kerala got to do with it?” asked Govindan.

CPI(M) politburo member MA Baby said he has nothing more to add than what Govindan has said.