West Nile fever in Kerala: Three districts put on alert

With nine-confirmed cases and four suspected cases, the Kerala Health Department has issued an alert to the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur. The death of an individual from the Palakkad district is also suspected to be due to the West Nile virus, which is a mosquito-borne disease, transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus from infected birds.
As per the District Medical Officer (DMO), a recent death in Palakkad has been suspected due to West Nile fever. However, the confirmation can be done only after the test result comes out. In Thrissur, two suspected cases have been reported and as per reports, one patient died earlier on May 3.
Similarly, seven confirmed cases and two suspected cases have been reported in Kozhikode. Among these two suspected patients one patient has been on the ventilator at the Baby Memorial Hospital. In Malappuram two confirmed cases have been reported so far.
Kerala government on May 7, issued an alert against West Nile fever.
Health Minister Veena George confirmed that cases of viral infection have been reported in the state and that all the districts have been asked to be vigilant. She also mentioned that this infection had been reported from various districts in the State since 2011 and there was no reason to worry.
The Health Minister also requested that anyone showing signs of fever or other symptoms of the West Nile infection should seek treatment immediately.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), West Nile Virus can cause neurological disease and death in people. This virus can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans. However, approximately 80% of infected individuals will not show any symptoms. Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, or sore throats in some cases. However, in some cases, it can turn fatal with severe complications such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis, which can be fatal.
It is mainly transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. The virus can be tested via a blood sample. Vaccines are not yet available for humans. The incubation period is usually 3 to 14 days.
