West Nile fever in Kerala: Three districts put on alert

With nine-confirmed cases and four suspected cases, the Kerala Health Department has issued an alert to the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur. The death of an individual from the Palakkad district is also suspected to be due to the West Nile virus, which is a mosquito-borne disease, transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus from infected birds.

As per the District Medical Officer (DMO), a recent death in Palakkad has been suspected due to West Nile fever. However, the confirmation can be done only after the test result comes out. In Thrissur, two suspected cases have been reported and as per reports, one patient died earlier on May 3.

Similarly, seven confirmed cases and two suspected cases have been reported in Kozhikode. Among these two suspected patients one patient has been on the ventilator at the Baby Memorial Hospital. In Malappuram two confirmed cases have been reported so far.