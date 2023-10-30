‘We’re always picked up first’: Muslim man detained by Kerala cops after blasts speaks

Speaking to TNM, Nizamuddin said such kind of surveillance from national agencies as well as the local police is routine despite his acquittal in the 2006 case. And it wasn’t just Nizamuddin who had to face the consequences of their actions. “Do you know how many rented houses my family and I have changed in the last four years. My children have to keep changing their schools. When I see some case of bomb blast, arson attack or whatever anti-national activities in the news, I am sure that soon they will be at my doorstep,” he said.

“They always come in many vehicles, in large groups, raid the place, make such a big fuss that my house owners and neighbours will think I am an accused. We will be forced to relocate after every such incident. I don't think I will ever escape from this even though the Supreme Court found me not guilty,” he added.

In 2006, Nizamuddin was booked for sedition after he helped organise a meeting in Aluva about the role of Muslims in Indian Independence. Nizamuddin had been a member of SIMI, which was banned in 2001. The NIA, which took over the case from the Kerala police, alleged that in the meeting one of the accused made a speech accusing the Indian army of killing Muslims in Kashmir who are doing jihad. The agency also said that one of the accused went on to claim that Muslims are being tortured under the NSA, TADA etc and they have to fight under the leadership of SIMI and no one can destroy the outfit.