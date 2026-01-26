‘We are not enemies’: Kerala Governor Arlekar urges Union-state unity

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on Monday, January 26, underlined that India is not a theocratic nation but an inclusive republic that embraces all its citizens equally, asserting that the country’s strength lies in its ability to absorb diversity without losing its cultural essence.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Arlekar said India has upheld democratic values for the past 76 years and is today recognised globally as the “mother of democracy”. He stressed that the Union and the states were not enemies but partners in development, calling for coordinated efforts to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Following the parliamentary form of democracy does not mean that the Centre and the state should be on different paths. We are not enemies, but friends and colleagues in the march towards the development of the country,” the Governor said, adding that the goal of Viksit Bharat could be realised only through “Viksit Kerala”.

At the Republic Day parade in the state capital, he unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and received the ceremonial salute from various contingents. The parade was led by Wing Commander Vikas Vasisht of the Indian Air Force as first-in-command and Captain Abhishek Dube of the Indian Army as second-in-command, with platoons from the Madras Regiment Battalion, Indian Air Force, Malabar Special Armed Police, India Reserve Battalion, Kerala Women Police, Rapid Response and Rescue Team, city police, Fire and Rescue Services, Excise and Forest departments, Sainik School, NCC cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers, Students Police Cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Aswarooda Sena.

Governor deviates from govt-approved speech

However, the ceremony was marked by a fresh flashpoint in the ongoing standoff between the Governor and the LDF government, as Arlekar chose to deviate from the printed speech distributed at the function. The address is traditionally prepared by the state government in consultation with Lok Bhavan, making the omission politically significant.

The move comes against the backdrop of a simmering controversy over the Governor’s role in the policy address at the start of the Assembly session. Arlekar had earlier made changes to the address, after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read out portions that had been omitted, triggering a constitutional and political debate. The Lok Bhavan has since written to the Assembly Speaker seeking the text and video footage of the Chief Minister’s speech, maintaining that the omitted portions contained factual inaccuracies.

However, the Republic Day celebrations proceeded smoothly on the ground, with CM Pinarayi receiving the Governor at the venue.

Padma awardees congratulated

Highlighting Kerala’s achievements, the Governor expressed pride in the state’s strong showing in this year’s Padma awards. He said the Padma Vibhushan conferred on former chief minister VS Achuthanandan was a matter of great honour for Kerala, noting that Achuthanandan “created a legacy not only in the political field but also in the social sphere”. He also welcomed the Padma Vibhushan awarded to Justice KT Thomas and P Narayanan.

Congratulating actor Mammootty and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on receiving the Padma Bhushan, Arlekar said their recognition reflected the depth of Kerala’s cultural influence, while praising Padma Shri awardees Kalamandalam Vimala Menon and Devaki Amma for exemplifying the state’s rich artistic legacy.

Other highlights

Recalling that the country is marking the 150th anniversary of the composition of “Vande Mataram”, the Governor said the iconic song continues to inspire generations. Tracing Kerala’s civilisational contribution, he cited figures from Adi Shankaracharya to Sree Narayana Guru and Swami Chinmayananda, and noted that Malayalis have made distinctive contributions across art, sports, science, and literature.

Emphasising cooperative federalism, Arlekar said differences of opinion were natural but development required a shared vision and collective effort. He highlighted Kerala’s leadership in education, healthcare, social reforms, and digitalisation, and appealed to citizens and political parties to work towards achieving 100% voter participation in upcoming elections, describing voting as not just a privilege and duty, but also a right.

Calling upon all states to commit themselves to building a “developed India” by 2047, the Governor urged unity around national growth through state-led development. In the other 13 district headquarters in the state, cabinet ministers took the salute at the Republic Day parade.