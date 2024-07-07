WCC welcomes SIC order to issue Hema Committee report, says it gives hope

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala on Sunday, July 7 welcomed the order of the State Information Commission (SIC) to publish the Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the film industry, including sexual harassment. The SIC directed the report to be issued with all the details except those affecting the privacy of individuals, as prohibited by the Right to Information Act.

The WCC, which has for years been fighting for the release of the report, said in a note: “The order that breaks the long and disappointing silence indeed gives hope to all of us who have been relentlessly striving to break through.”

The collective, formed in the aftermath of the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kochi in 2017, had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for such an investigation into the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Though a committee headed by former Justice K Hema was soon constituted, the findings – involving a tedious process with women narrating their traumatic experiences – were never released.