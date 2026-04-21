Wayanad township row deepens as Minister Rajan defends government, targets critics

The controversy over cracks and leakages in newly-built houses in a government township project in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad intensified on Monday with Revenue and Housing Minister K. Rajan issuing a fresh clarification even as criticism mounted from opposition parties and on social media.

Addressing a press conference, Rajan said water seepage had been detected in two houses and that he personally inspected them to verify whether the affected portions had been properly marked.

The minister rejected allegations that he attempted to conceal structural flaws, asserting that the markings seen being erased were only surface indicators and not cracks themselves.

The row erupted after cracks and leakages were reported in three houses in the township developed and handed over by the government.

Critics alleged that efforts were made to downplay the defects, with visuals circulating widely and fuelling public concern over construction quality and safety standards.

Amid the backlash, Rajan also responded to personal criticism, saying he takes pride in being called a "daily wage worker", a remark that drew both support and derision online.

He further appealed against cyber attacks targeting Noufal, a disaster-affected resident linked to the controversy, urging restraint and sensitivity in public discourse.

Incidentally, the video featuring Rajan making a personal observation at the cracks has by now gone viral and has turned into a comedy act.

Seeking to reassure beneficiaries, the government announced that residents of 178 houses in the township would be able to move in by the first week of May.

Officials said a three-stage inspection process is being expedited and is expected to be completed by April 30 to ensure structural safety and habitability.

The minister also took a swipe at the opposition Congress, accusing it of politicising the issue instead of constructively engaging with rehabilitation efforts.

With the controversy showing no signs of abating, the episode has raised broader questions about quality control in post-disaster housing projects, even as the government attempts to contain political fallout and restore public confidence.