Wayanad rehab: Priyanka Gandhi says Congress need not route funds via state

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, on Sunday, March 1, said the party believed it was not necessary to give money to the state government for the rehabilitation of landslide survivors. Instead, she stressed that the priority was to directly support victims, adding that the Congress was building houses on its own.

Her remarks came in response to questions on why Congress MPs had not contributed funds to the state government’s township project for rehabilitation.

“We felt that we didn’t have to give money to the state government. It is important for us to help the victims, and we are building our own houses. Whether it is the IUML [Indian Union Muslim League] or the Congress party, all of us have contributed. Everyone has raised funds and supported different aspects of relief and rehabilitation work, and I think that is appropriate,” she told the media.

Priyanka arrived in Wayanad on February 27 as part of a three-day visit to officially launch the Congress party’s rehabilitation project for landslide survivors.

Meanwhile, on March 1, the Kerala government handed over the first set of permanent homes built by the state to survivors, marking a key milestone in the rehabilitation process.

However, delays in the Congress’s promised housing project have drawn sharp criticism. Speaking at the event, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the government would not merely “lay stones” but would complete and hand over houses to those affected. His remarks drew applause and sparked political debate.

During the function, Congress’s Kalpetta MLA T Siddique was heckled by a section of Left workers as he rose to speak and while he was addressing the gathering. Siddique represents Kalpetta, the constituency closest to Mundakkai where the landslide struck, and was among the first political leaders to reach the site on the night of the disaster. Though local CPI(M) leaders reportedly attempted to restrain the protesters, the disruption continued.

Visibly emotional but composed, Siddique went on to outline initiatives taken for affected families, including support for children’s higher education. Several survivors later approached him to offer consolation, saying they knew who had stood by them during the crisis.

On Monday, Siddique said the incident was unprecedented in his political career and stressed that the programme was a government event, not a party function. “I am not one to be heckled, as I know, and as all those who saw my work know—what I did when the tragedy struck,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan criticised the conduct of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others on the dais, saying it reflected extremely poor behaviour as no attempt was made to stop the heckling.

(With IANS inputs)