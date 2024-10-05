Wayanad Literature Festival: Second edition to be held in last week of December

The second edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF) has been scheduled to be held at Dwaraka, Mananthavady from December 27 to 29. Noted for being a “rurally-held literature festival organised in a grama panchayat”, the festival is expected to bring together over 250 writers, cultural figures, filmmakers, artists, and academicians.

The organisers said that an academic conference will be a significant part of WLF 2024. This is held in the light of the devastating landslides that killed around 400 persons in Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat on July 30. “The international conference will discuss issues like climate change, livelihood rights of farmers and indigenous people etc,” the statement said.

WLF curator Joseph K Job said that the festival “aims to dispel the misconception that the region is completely devastated by the recent calamities. By showcasing Wayanad’s enduring beauty and resilience, the festival seeks to revitalise the tourism sector, boost the local economy, and restore the region’s lost glory.”

This year’s list of speakers include writer-activist Arundhati Roy, retired Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, French political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot, KR Meera, NS Madhavan, Benyamin, actor and trans-activist Sheetal Shyam among others.

The first edition of WLF was held in December 2022. It too had an exciting list of visiting dignitaries, including author Arundhati Roy.

While the festival is free to attend, an early bird offer priced at Rs 599 is available to get special benefits.