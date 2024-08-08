Wayanad landslides: Within 7 days CMDRF receives Rs 53.98 crore towards relief

Within seven days, the Kerala government’s Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has received over Rs 53.98 crores through donations towards the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide victims in Wayanad, the government informed. As of August 5, the CMDRF received Rs Rs 53,98,52,948.

The huge donations are attributed to the generous contributions of several people and organisations including the migrant workers and children who donated their modest savings.

The disaster, which occurred on July 30, has claimed over 300 lives and left more than 150 individuals missing in the Meppadi panchayat. The worst-hit areas are Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Government data reveals that approximately 9,328 displaced persons are presently housed in 91 relief camps across the district.

The Kerala government has received nationwide support, with many people, including celebrities, appealing for global assistance to rebuild the devastated villages.

Despite mischievous campaigns against donations to the CMDRF by the right-wing supporters, leaders from various political parties, including Congress’ VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and AK Antony, have urged the public to donate. AK Antony himself has contributed Rs 50,000, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to support Wayanad.

In a heartwarming gesture, migrant workers residing in Kerala donated their one-day earnings towards the cause, earning the appreciation of many.

Among the celebrities who donated towards the cause include Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, among others.

The CMDRF credits the funds to the account of the Principal Secretary, Finance. The Controller of Auditor General audits these accounts annually to ensure transparency and proper utilization.