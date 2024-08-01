Wayanad landslides: Over 240 killed, Kerala CM to hold all-party meeting

Rescue and relief operations continued on a war footing at the landslide-devastated areas of four villages in Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday, July 31 with 94 more bodies recovered, taking the death toll to 245, in one of the worst disasters to hit the state, with around 240 people still missing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold an all-party meeting in Wayanad on Thursday, August 1. The district administration said that state ministers camping in the district, along with MLAs from Wayanad and political party leaders will take part in the meeting. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the former MP from Wayanad, will visit Wayanad on Thursday with Priyanka Gandhi.

A massive rescue operation involving 1,200 officials from various defence, police, and fire service personnel, besides local volunteers, is currently ongoing at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad -- Chooralmala, Vellarimala, Mundakkai, and Pothukallu.

In some areas, there were practically no signs of any houses and a wave of sorrow swept the survivors. The APJ Community Hall at Meppadi was one place where only the cries and wails of young and old are heard as it is here that numerous bodies have been kept for people to come and identify.

Prashob, a young man spotted in the hall, was shattered. "I have now identified two of my uncles among the bodies that have been placed here. But I have no clue about seven of my other close relatives. I am in touch with people at other centres where bodies are placed and they are sending me pictures, but I am yet to identify any of my other missing relatives," he said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George who was on her way to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad met with an accident and is presently being treated at the state-run Manjeri Medical College hospital. Her car hit a two-wheeler and then came to a stop after hitting an electric post and the minister suffered minor injuries on her head and hand.

Meanwhile, the IMD has bad news as it sounded a red alert in Wayanad where rains have intensified, affecting the rescue operations. Bailey bridges are being set up by the army in the area, and another 110-feet bridge has been flown from New Delhi to Kannur, on its way to the affected areas.

(with inputs from IANS)