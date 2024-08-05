Wayanad landslides: Kerala’s migrant workers donate a day’s wages to CM relief fund

A group of migrant workers working in fish stalls in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The funds will be used to help people from Wayanad affected by the devastating landslides, which occurred on July 30. Husain Ali and Indeswr Sonowal, two migrant workers, met with the Pathanamthitta district administration’s financial officer and handed over the one-day wages of 13 migrant workers, who work with them in adjacent fish stalls.

Husain Ali and Indeswr Sonowal have been working in Kerala for the past 10 years. The duo said that whatever they had was given by the people of Kerala and felt it was their responsibility to help them in turn during the disaster. “It is so difficult to watch the channels. We felt very sad after knowing what was happening in Wayanad. So we discussed it among ourselves and decided to give our one-day salary,” Indeswr Sonowal, called Babu by everyone, told TNM.

Indeswr and the other 12 migrant workers are from Assam and working in three different fish stalls nearby. “We decided to give what we can afford now. We believe that, even if it’s a small contribution, it will help to buy something for the people who lost everything. So we asked our manager how to help and what to do. He told us about the CMDR fund and we decided to contribute to the relief fund,” Indeswr added.

Rajeev, the owner of one of the fish stalls also went to the District Collector’s office with them.

“Ali and Sonowal have been watching all the news channels and are clearly aware of what is happening in Wayanad. Two days back, they asked me how to help the people who have suffered. I informed them about the chief minister’s relief fund and they were immediately ready to give their one-day salary. They asked me, ‘Shouldn’t we stand by the land that provides us bread in time of a disaster’,” Rajeev explained.

The disaster that occurred on July 30, killed over 250 individuals and over 200 persons are still missing in Meppadi panchayat. Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Meppadi panchayat are the worst affected areas. According to government data, around 9,328 displaced persons have been housed in 91 relief camps opened in the district. The Kerala government has been receiving donations from people around the country.

Many people including celebrities have been requesting people across the world to help to rebuild a village that was completely destroyed in three consecutive landslides. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan also have requested people to contribute money to CMRDF.