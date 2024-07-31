Wayanad landslides: Families in limbo as search for missing loved ones continues

In the wake of the triple landslide that caused massive destruction in Kerala’s Wayanad district, hundreds of family members are waiting desperately to know the whereabouts of their loved ones. Hospitals in Meppadi and other parts of the district are overwhelmed with anxious relatives hoping for any news of those missing since the disaster struck.

A beeline of anxious relatives could be seen at the Meppadi community health centre every time the body of a deceased arrives. Many have already identified the bodies of several family members. For others, the wait continues in a torturous limbo.

While rescue efforts in Chooralmala had begun on the morning of July 30 itself, Mundakkai had remained inaccessible for rescue teams till late afternoon as the only bridge to the area had been washed off by the landslide.

Rafeeq, one of many searching at the Family Health Centre in Meppadi, is looking for his sister and her family. He told TNM that he does not know if they are dead or alive. “They are a family of five, including my nephew and niece, and they live in Mundakkai. All of them were trapped in the landslide and I have not been able to get any updates since. Yesterday some bodies from that locality were shifted here to the Health Centre. I am here hoping to find updates on them,” he said.

Most of the recovered bodies are unidentifiable, covered in mud and dirt from the landslides. They must be cleaned before they can be recognized, for which they are brought to the Health Centre. “My niece’s body has been found, but it is currently in Malappuram district. After being trapped in the landslide, the body was swept away in the Chaliyar river. Efforts are being made to bring it here to Wayanad,” Rafeeq added.

Basheer has been looking for eleven members of his family including his daughter-in-law, his wife's parents, and her family, four of whom have been found. "They were residents of Mundakkai, near the mosque around the town area, and we are still looking for updates on them," he told TNM. Basheer has been waiting at the Health Centre, along with scores of other distressed people looking for their loved ones, to check if they are among the bodies brought in from the landslide sites.