Wayanad landslides: Families hope for one last glimpse of their loved ones

In the shadow of the devastating tragedy of the Wayanad landslides, Muhammed sat on the floor enveloped by grief and uncertainty. His eyes were glued to his phone, searching through voice notes, messages, and call logs in a desperate attempt to hold on to the last remnants of his loved ones. Outside the Family Health Centre (FHC) in Meppadi, where the victims of the landslides were being brought for identification, Muhammed has been waiting for five agonising days since July 30.

Among the chaos, Muhammed was looking for his daughter, Ummu Habeeba, her 10-year-old daughter, and other family members. Ummu and her husband Anees ran a small tea shop in Mundakkai. The landslides had claimed 11 of Muhammed’s relatives, and while five of them had been identified, six are still missing. With each passing moment, Muhammed’s hope waned, and he continued to look for the last videos and messages on his phone from his 33-year-old daughter.

“I last spoke to her around 7 pm on the Saturday before the landslides. She told me she had some work to do for the tea shop and that they were mixing batter for parotta,” Muhammed recalled, his voice heavy with emotion. He then returned to his phone, explaining the last messages from Ummu.

“Around 9 pm on July 29, Ummu posted a video of the rains in Mundakkai on our family group. I sent a voice message asking, ‘Is the rain decreasing?’ to which she replied, ‘Yes, it is’. I was relieved when I heard that. Usually, during heavy rains the entire family would come and stay with us every year,” he said.

“Her school classmates were planning a get-together, and her last message in their WhatsApp group was that they could plan a reunion if she survived the rain,” he said, his voice breaking.

Muhammed then called Ummu at 4.07 am on July 30 after a relative from Chooralmala informed him about the landslides. “The call didn’t connect. That was the end,” he said quietly.