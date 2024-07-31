Kerala

Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 150, rescue efforts resume

As more than 24 hours passed since the disaster hit the hilly region, more than 200 persons are still missing in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Kalpetta Assembly constituency.
Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 150, rescue efforts resume
Written by:
TNM Staff

Over 150 dead bodies have been recovered so far in the tragic triple landslides that hit Wayanad on Tuesday, July 30. As more than 24 hours passed since the disaster hit the hilly region, more than 200 persons are still missing in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

While rescue efforts in Chooralmala had begun on Tuesday morning itself, Mundakkai had remained inaccessible for rescue teams till late afternoon as the only bridge to the area had been washed off by the landslide.

By Tuesday evening, the fire force and army created a makeshift bridge and around 200 people were evacuated from Mundakkai through the bridge. Dead bodies recovered from Mundakkai were moved out using a zip line to cross the river.

After the weather turned favourable, IAF helicopters landed in Chooralmala and  evacuated the critically injured. 

Rescue efforts were resumed in the morning of Wednesday, July 31. The Army and other volunteers’ are retrieving dead bodies trapped inside ruined houses in Mundakkai. 

The tragedy struck Wayanad between 1.30 am and 6 am on Tuesday. Triple landslides swept away large parts of Attamala, Mundakkai, Vellarmala, and Chooralmala in Meppadi grama panchayat. 

Wayanad is a hilly region dotted with tea estates. The estate workers live in houses called ‘layams’ on the hills. Many of the layams were destroyed in the rains, while others were totally devastated by landslides that trapped and killed the residents. 

The widespread destruction wrought by the rains in Wayanad have exacted a terrible human toll. Lives have been lost, property destroyed and livelihoods impacted. We are on the ground in Wayanad, reporting on the situation in real time, bringing you clear and reliable information. We are funded by you, our readers, and that means we can report without any fear or favour to any commercial or other entity. By supporting The News Minute, you power our journalism that brings you accurate and fact-checked information from the ground. Support our Reporting Fund to keep our journalism free and powerful.

Support our Reporting Fund

Wayanad Landslide 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com