Kerala

Wayanad landslide: 'We are helping people bury their loved ones', Meppadi Juma Masjid committee

More than 300 people have been killed and dozens are still feared trapped in the devastating triple landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. TNM's Haritha John speaks to the Meppadi Juma Masjid committee members who have been helping people wash and bury their loved ones.