Wayanad landslide: Survivors join mass search for 131 missing people

Survivors of the Wayanad landslide took part in a mass search operation on Friday, August 9, coordinated by the state Disaster Management Authority. The search, which entered the eleventh day, is being conducted to find bodies buried under the landslide debris. Around 131 people are still reported missing in the landslides that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages on July 30.

Friends and relatives of those missing and deceased took part in the search operations. According to Minister Muhammad Riyas, the survivors requested the search operation and 191 people who currently live in relief camps participated in the search. The search was supposed to be held from 6 am to 11 am, but the information was received late by the participants and it began only by around 8 am and continued well past 11 am. The search was primarily conducted at Puncirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

“Even though no one has any complaint regarding the search operations conducted by the rescue operators, this search might help the survivors get closure,” Minister Riyas told Reporter TV.

Officials said that the involvement of the residents might help rescue efforts as they could offer insights about where to dig. “The residents might find it hard to bear as the area now looks like a desert. They can share suggestions and opinions regarding the search spot that needs more attention. We consider all opinions and suggestions very valuable,” Riyas added.

The search was initially planned for the whole day, but the timing was curtailed to 11 am in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the site on August 10 at noon. “The search will need to be halted around 11 am today to ensure the security measures for the PM’s visit. The search will resume on Sunday after the PM has left,” Riyas added. However, the search continued till around 12.30 pm on Thursday.

Abdul Latheef, a Punchirimattom resident, spoke to Mathrubhumi News seated on boulders near what was once his house. He was working in Kuwait. Around five members of his family are still missing. “My house, my brother’s house, and my daughter’s house were in this vicinity. There were some five houses along this line. I was in Kuwait for 27 years. I had come home two months back on vacation. I came here after hearing about the landslide and live in a relief camp,” he said.

“If we find some human remains, we could at least bury them and show our children that our family is buried here,” he added.

Jose, a Chooralmala resident was seen checking through the debris for photos and documents. “Those of us in two rooms in the house were saved, but those in the other room didn’t survive. We found my daughter-in-law’s body only on the fifth day of the search,” he told Mathrubhumi News, pointing to the remains of the house. “I came to get the wedding album and other photos, so we would at least have my daughter-in-law’s photo with us,” he said.

According to reports, the state government deployed a medical team at the search site, anticipating some traumatic situations since those who participated in the search were residents of the same area eleven days ago.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said a search operation with the participation of the public might be the first time in India. “If a person believes their relative or friend is buried in an area they will get the facility to search in that area. This might be the first time in India a public search effort is being conducted,” he added.