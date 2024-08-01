Kerala
Wayanad landslide: 'Survivors in mental trauma, suffer bone and muscle injuries', hospital staff
More than 280 people have been killed and dozens are still feared trapped in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. TNM's Haritha John speaks to Dr Shanavas, Deputy General Manager of Dr Moopan's Medical College, the only tertiary care centre in the district.
The widespread destruction wrought by the rains in Wayanad have exacted a terrible human toll. Lives have been lost, property destroyed and livelihoods impacted. We are on the ground in Wayanad, reporting on the situation in real time, bringing you clear and reliable information. We are funded by you, our readers, and that means we can report without any fear or favour to any commercial or other entity. By supporting The News Minute, you power our journalism that brings you accurate and fact-checked information from the ground. Support our Reporting Fund to keep our journalism free and powerful.