Wayanad landslide: Rescue officials relocate family stranded in Padavettikunnu

A family of four stranded in their home in Padavettikunnu were shifted to a safe place during the rescue operations on Friday, August 2 - the fourth day since three landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad. While the family’s house remained unaffected in the ravage, rescue officials convinced them to relocate to a different place temporarily.

Padavettikunnu is 3-km away from Chooralmala, one of the most affected areas. According to reports, the landslide occurred downhill from their house.

The rescued persons have been identified as Kanjirakottu Thottiyil John, Abraham, Christy, and Jomol. The landslide happened around 1 km downhill from John’s house.

According to Noorudheen, Panchayat ward member from Chooralmala, the family had not been directly affected by the landslide. He told Mathrubhumi News, “Their house had solar panels and a generator for electricity. So they decided not to relocate. We all were aware that John and his family were living there,” he clarified.

A fire and rescue official involved in the rescue operation told Asianet News, “The family was staying there as the house had been unaffected. It was on Friday morning that we got information regarding them at the control room. We met them at their residence and asked them to shift to their relative’s house in Elavayal. Padavettikunnu is connected by road to Elavayal via Puthumala. They have safely reached their relative’s place.”

He added that initially, the family had expressed reluctance to move, following which the fire and rescue officials informed the Army. “Army team came to the site and asked them to relocate. Besides John’s house, there are around eight houses in that area, and all of them have been relocated.”

Three consecutive landslides that originated from Vellarimala in Wayanad’s Meppadi grama panchayat wreaked havoc in Mundakkai and Chooralmala located downhill on Tuesday, July 30. The tragedy has claimed over 250 lives, and over 200 persons are missing. According to the government around 9,328 displaced persons have been housed in 91 relief camps opened in the district.