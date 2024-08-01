Wayanad landslide live updates: Bailey bridge comes into operation

The state has set up various helpline numbers to assist those affected by the landslide. The toll free number is 1077, while the district administration helpline numbers are:
District Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 204151, 9562804151, 8078409770
Sulthan Bathery Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 223355-220296, 6238461385
Mananthavadi Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04935 241111-240231, 9446637748
Vythiri Taluk Emergency Operation Centre- 04936 256100, 8590842965, 9447097705
At least 250 people have died and around 240 people missing as rescue and relief operations continue for the third day. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Wayanad today. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold an all-party meeting in the district later today.
A yellow warning has been issued for nine districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan is in Mundakkai and is coordinating the rescue efforts. He said that voter list was used to identify the missing persons. "However, since it does not contain the details of the children, we now rely on ration cards and other details. We are trying to identify the missing people by checking the ration card details and with the help of Asha workers and the anganwadi workers," he told The Hindu.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached Kannur airport in Kerala and are on the way to Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reached Kalpetta in Wayanad and would soon hold a meeting with officials to review the rescue operations. He is also expected to visit landslide-hit areas later in the day.
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has sought the landslides to be declared as a “calamity of severe nature.” In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said this would facilitate urgent assistance from MPs to the affected areas.
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja visited the affected victims of the landslide at a health centre.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to visit Chooralmala landslide spot, Meppadi Community Health Centre, relief camps at Government Higher Secondary school and St Joseph UP school in Meppadi, and Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Meppadi.
The all-party meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has begun.
Four additional assistant collectors deployed to aid the Wayanad landslide response. Assistant collectors from Idukki, Palakkad, and Kozhikode districts have been deployed to support the Wayanad district administration in the aftermath of the landslide.
All visitors except those travelling for emergencies would be stopped from using the Thamarassery Churam route to ensure rescue operations are not hampered. Passengers facing difficulties going to hospitals, airport, or railway station may call 9497990122.
According to reports, four bodies and one dismembered body part have been recovered today from Chooralmala so far.
Following the all-party meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the main priority was to rescue isolated people. "Bringing down machinery to rescue those trapped under the soil was difficult and building the bridge eased the efforts. The construction of Bailey Bridge has been mostly completed," he said.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the landslide location at Chooralmala in Wayanad.
Over 100 families of Akamala in Thrissur district have been instructed to relocate within two hours. According to the Disaster Management Authority, the situation in Akamala near Vadakkancherry is critical.
ISRO NRSC has released before and after images of Chooralmala in Wayanad district, which has been devastated. The images show that about 86,000 square metres of land had slipped out of place.
Holding a press meet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "With the completion of the Bailey bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, being built by the Army, the required equipment for rescue operations can be transported to disaster-affected areas."
Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the disaster-struck areas in Wayanad, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that he felt similar to how he felt when his father died. "Here people have not just lost a father but an entire family. We all owe these people respect and affection. The whole nation's attention is towards Wayanad... It is a terrible tragedy for Wayanad, for Kerala and for the nation." He also said that the government should take into account the demands of the people to be relocated.
He also further added, "I don't think this is the time for place or the time to talk about political issues. People here require help. I think the time right now is to make sure that all the assistance comes. There are people here who are in shock. they need medical assistance. I think those are the things we should be discussing... I am not interested in politics right now. I am interested in the people of Wayanad. I am interested in them getting the best possible care and protection."
The Bailey bridge that was being constructed between Mundakkai and Chooralmala was completed after work for two days amidst heavy rains. Ambulances and rescue service personnel have crossed the bridge.