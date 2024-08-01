Wayanad landslide: Kerala asks science institutions in the state not to talk to media

The Kerala State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Disaster Management has written to the Department of Science Technology, asking them to prevent the scientific community from talking to the media about the Wayanad landslide.

All Science and Technology institutions in Kerala will be asked to refrain from conducting field visits to Meppadi in Wayanad, which has been designated as a disaster-affected zone. An internal note by State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Tinku Biswal said, “The scientific community shall be directed to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports to the media. If any study is to be undertaken in the disaster-affected area, prior permission shall be obtained from Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.”

A government source told TNM that the note was issued to ensure there is no unnecessary stoking of theories and counter-theories during a disaster.

The Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Institute for Climate Change Studies are some of the institutes that come under the Science and Technology department.