Wayanad landslide: 36 victims identified after DNA test

Nearly a month after the devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad, 36 landslide victims were identified with the help of DNA tests conducted in the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kannur district. A total of 73 samples, including 17 bodies and 56 body parts were matched with the DNA samples collected from relatives of the victims.

Wayanad district collector DR Meghashree, on Tuesday, August 27, issued an order that permits handing over the bodies and the body parts to relatives based on the results. In the list of 36 identified victims, 21 are female and 15 are male.

Even though the unclaimed bodies and body parts were buried in Puthumala, almost 7.5 km away from the disaster site, authorities have given special identification numbers for each grave. Based on the DNA test results relatives can claim bodies and body parts and conduct rituals based on religious faith if they want.

The circular issued by the Wayanad collector authorises the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mananthavady to release the identified bodies and body parts upon receiving the application.

Nearly a week after the landslide the government initiated collection of blood samples of the survivors after giving them counselling. The blood was taken from close relatives such as children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents and siblings.

On July 30, multiple landslides hit Wayanad which badly affected three wards from the Meppadi panchayath, including Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala. According to reports the landslide claimed 231 lives and more than 500 houses damaged. Close to 206 body parts have been recovered from the landslide debris and 119 persons are still missing.

The state government has arranged temporary rehabilitation for most of the landslide victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said most of them were resettled within the local self-government limits of Meppadi, Vythiri, Kalpetta, Muttil, Ambalavayal, Meenangadi, Vengappally, and Pozhuthana, considering their opinions.