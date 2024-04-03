‘Wayanad is home’: Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Annie Raja submitted their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, April 3, from the Wayanad constituency.

The nominations were submitted following mega road shows held by both the candidates, in which thousands of their supporters showed up on the streets.

Rahul Gandhi was also accompanied by the All India Congress Chairperson (AICC) Priyanka Gandhi, and other prominent leaders. Addressing the crowd, Rahul said that he is always grateful for the love shown by the people of Wayanad. “It (Wayanad) is my home and the people of Wayanad are like my family,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that being the sitting MP, he had raised the pressing issues including the man-animal conflict and lack of medical facilities in Wayanad, many times in the Parliament and with the Kerala government.