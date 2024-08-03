Wayanad: Donning Army uniform, actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit regions

Donning the Army uniform, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visited the landslide-hit Mundakkai village in Kerala’s Wayanad on Saturday, August 3.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the actor announced Rs 3 crore towards rehabilitation of the victims. Mohanlal's Vishwashanthi Foundation will also undertake the restoration of Vellarmala school in Chooralmala village – one of the worst-hit regions. At least 20 students belonging to this school lost their lives in the landslide.

The actor was accompanied by Major Ravi, a retired Army officer and filmmaker. Mohanlal met the Army personnel carrying out the rescue operations on site in his professional capacity. The actor was conferred the honourary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2009.

Speaking to the media, the actor said, “For the past few days, the news has shown some of the saddest scenes our country has ever seen. It's very sad. You can only understand the extent of it when you go to those places. Many people have lost their loved ones, their homes and their possessions in a single moment. But it's a big thing that we all come together to help them,” said Mohanlal, according to Asianet.

In a post on X earlier, Mohanlal had lauded the rescue personnel involved in the search operations in Wayanad and also thanked the efforts of the 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission.

“I salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, Fire & Rescue, NDRF, army soldiers, government officials, and every person working tirelessly to provide relief to the victims of the Wayanad disaster. I am grateful for the efforts of my 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger. I pray that we stand united and show the strength of our unity in this difficult time. Jai Hind!,” he wrote.