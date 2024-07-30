Wayanad devastated by three landslides, many dead, hundreds trapped

The Wayanad district of Kerala has been heavily impacted by three landslides that occurred within a span of 4 hours. The areas that have been most hit include - Meppadi, Chooralmala, Vythiri and Mundakkai. The rescuers are facing obstacles as Mundakkai, where one of the big landslides happened, has been cut off from the rest of the district after the only bridge to the area was swept away in the landslide. Already, around 24 bodies have been recovered from various areas of Wayanad. The death toll is expected to go up.

Health Minister Veena George said that 24 deaths have been confirmed in Chooralmala. Six bodies have been kept at a private hospital and 18 at a government health centre in Meppadi. The Minister also said that 70 persons have been reported injured so far.

Wayand is a hilly region dotted by tea estates. The estate workers live in houses called ‘layams’ on the hills. Many of the layams were destroyed in the rains, while others have simply been devastated by landslides, trapping and killing the residents. The landslides happened between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday, July 30. However, rescuers, including from the NDRF, found it difficult to reach Mundakkai as the Chooral Mala bridge and Mundakkai bridge- the two bridges that connect the Mundakai areas were completely destroyed.

The NDRF is currently attempting to reach Mundakkai by crossing the river with the help of ropes.

Revenue Minister Rajan told the media that four more teams of the NDRF are expected to reach the Wayanad district by afternoon. Army troops from Kannur district are also moving towards Wayanad. Two IAF helicopters from the Sular Air Base in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have also been deployed.

Even as central forces and other rescue teams are reaching the district, residents of neighbouring villages have joined the rescue efforts. Adverse weather conditions, including rain, fog, and strong currents are hampering the rescue efforts.

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellarmala was partially submerged and destroyed in the landslide.

A field officer, assistant factory officer and their respective families, as well as eight estate workers of the Harrisons Malayalam tea estate have gone missing, according to its CEO Cheriyan George. He said, “Almost 200 people had been evacuated from the houses and shifted to the estate building on Monday itself.”

Almost 100 people are also trapped in the Tree Valley Resort in Mundakkai. Those trapped include foreign as well as Indian tourists.

More than 64 injured persons have reportedly been admitted to WIMS Hospital in Meppadi.