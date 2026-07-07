‘Walking away is self-respect,’ Revathy, Padmapriya resign from A.M.M.A.

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Actors Revathy and Padmapriya resigned from the primary membership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.), on Monday, July 6. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the actors said, "This may look like one more chapter in the ongoing A.M.M.A. saga. It is not. Our resignation is not in haste and not about a single incident."

The actors, who are founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), said A.M.M.A. was meant to serve as a collective voice for all actors but has increasingly become shaped by patriarchy and power politics, weakening its founding ideals. "Walking away now is not defeat. It is self-respect," the statement said.

"For nearly a decade, the ask was simple: safer workplaces, dignity, accountability, equal treatment — the minimum every member deserves, and values we genuinely believed all of us could unite around," the statement read.

The actors said the cost of making these demands was silence and exclusion. "The cost was silence and distance. From colleagues, from friends, from spaces that once felt like home. Still, we stayed. For hope has a remarkable ability to survive disappointment," they wrote.

Referring to the developments following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, they said the resignations that followed were "not an act of principle, but an escape from accountability."

"Power keeps finding new ways to protect itself. The faces change. The methods change. But the structures enabling inequality remain untouched," the statement added.

The actors said they continue to believe in the possibility of a more equitable Malayalam film industry. "We have unwavering faith that the Malayalam film industry can become what it should be — a place where women do not have to fight the same battles their seniors did. That belief never depended on membership," they said.