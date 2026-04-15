Wake Up Keralam seeks immediate release of final Kerala poll statistics

Wake Up Keralam has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately release the final and accurate figures of votes polled in the state without further delay. Kerala went to the polls on April 9 and the failure of the ECI to release the data had led political parties raising concerns over lack of transparency.

As of the afternoon of April 13, only approximate voter turnout percentages had been made available — with no detailed, booth-wise breakdown of votes polled for constituencies. The collective said the delay was fuelling public suspicion.

Wake Up Keralam, a coalition of cultural, political, and environmental groups formed in February 2026 as the Kerala chapter of the All India People's Movement, said it has written to the ECI demanding the immediate release of the figures.

In its letter, the collective pointed out that Presiding Officers at polling booths relay voter figures to the Election Commission every two hours during the polling process, and that Form 17C — certified by the Presiding Officer after reconciliation of figures at the end of polling — is also submitted to the Commission. Service votes, it noted, are completed on the day before and the day of polling. Given this, the collective argued, there is no reason for the data to remain unavailable to the public.

"Delay in this matter will only lead to raising distrust and concern among the people," the collective said in its communication to the Commission.

The collective acknowledged that the Election Commission and its officials had conducted this year's election process without significant failures and deserved appreciation for the same. However, it insisted that publishing polled statistics in a timely manner was equally important.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala had written to Gyanesh Kumar raising concerns over delay in publishing detailed official data including cpostal ballot numbers.

In a press conference addressing concerns about the election data on Monday, April 13, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the ECI will publish an "index card" containing the exact and final figures for all constituencies after service votes are processed on counting day. He rejected allegations of an "undue delay" in publishing data. He also stated that the total voter turnout in the Assembly elections in Kerala went up to 79.63% after the postal votes were factored in. This was an increase from the initial 78.27% reported on polling day.