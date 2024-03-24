‘Vote for those who protect minorities’: Syro Malabar Church head Raphael Thattil

A year after former Syro-Malabar Church head George Alencherry stated that Christians are safe in India, his successor, Raphael Thattil, expressed dismay on Friday, March 23, over attacks against Christians in the country, deeming them "painful." He said that it is imperative for people to vote for those who safeguard the rights of minorities and uphold the constitution of the country.

Thattil's comments came in response to a recent report released by the United Christian Forum (UCF). According to the report, 161 attacks on Christians were reported from January 1 to March 15, 2024, through UCF’s toll-free number. "The reports of these attacks are deeply distressing, especially when we have a robust constitution in place to protect our rights. During our meeting with the Prime Minister, the government assured us of taking action," the bishop informed reporters.

Furthermore, Thattil encouraged individuals to exercise their voting rights responsibly. He said, "While people are free to vote as they choose, I personally advocate for voting in favour of those who protect minorities and the constitution.