Volunteers from Kerala flock to Karnataka’s Shirur in search of Arjun

When television channels broke the news of 30-year-old Arjun's disappearance in a landslide in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on July 16, an inspiring wave of volunteers from Kerala surged to the rescue site. Clad in colourful uniforms, they collaborated with officials, cooked meals for others, conducted their own searches, and provided updates to the media, refusing to leave until Arjun and his truck were found.

With an excess of volunteers after a week of searching, the Uttara Kannada district authorities are discouraging people from coming to Shirur village, where the landslide occurred. Arjun, from Kannadikkal, went missing while driving a Bharat Benz truck carrying timber from Belagavi to Kozhikode on the Panvel-Kanyakumari National Highway 66. Immediately, several volunteer groups from Kerala, about seven in total, rushed to assist in the rescue operations. These dedicated volunteers remained steadfast, vowing not to leave until Arjun was found.

Biju Balussery is a stringer for Manorama News from Kozhikode district. However, he and his eight-member team arrived in Shirur not to report but as part of the 'Koorachund Rescue Team' (KRT). They arrived on July 18 and joined the search operations. “We had been part of rescue efforts during the Kavalappara and Pettimudi landslides in Kerala. We travel to disaster sites, bring food items, cook, provide food to others, and stay at the location until the mission is completed,” Biju explained.

KRT has 30 members, with eight currently camped at Shirur. “When we learn about such disasters through the media, we observe for a day to assess our scope of volunteering. We also need permission from the local MLA and district collector to go to other states. Only after that do we start our mission,” Biju said.