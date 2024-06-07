Voice clip of IUML leader restricting women members from road show draws flak

A voice recording purportedly from an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, discouraging women activists from participating in victory celebrations in public after the Lok Sabha election, has stirred a political row in Kerala.

The voice message was allegedly sent by Shahul Hameed, IUML’s general secretary for Kuthuparamba in Kannur district, and pertained to the election victory of Congress’ Shafi Parambil in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. Shafi had won against CPI(M)’s KK Shailaja by a margin of 1,14,506 votes. Both the IUML and the Congress are part of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In the recording, the person purported to be Shahul can be heard saying, “The Kuthuparamba Assembly constituency’s UDF committee has organised a grand welcome event for our MP Shafi Parambil on Friday, June 7. We request our dear sisters to be present at the event. But the activists of the Vanitha League need not take part in the road show or demonstrations. Our religious restrictions do not allow us to indulge in celebratory fervour and excitement.”

The Vanitha League is the IUML’s women’s wing, and like many others across Kerala, its members were seen celebrating the UDF’s victory in the general elections by sloganeering and cheering on the streets. It is to be noted that the authenticity of the recording is yet to be independently verified.

The recording has sparked outrage and raised questions about the UDF’s claim of ‘progressive politics’.

The IUML is yet to react to these allegations. The party won two seats in Malappuram and Ponnani in the general elections.