Vizhinjam Port will emerge as largest private port in Kerala: Karan Adani

Vizhinjam Port will emerge as the largest private port in Kerala and will be a huge revenue contributor to the state, said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). “This project – the development of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport – has been the most challenging project that we have ever taken on and executed,” Adani said speaking at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port.

In addition to being the first exclusive transshipment port, Vizhinjam will also make history as the first semi-automated container terminal in India. Vizhinjam will also be a Global Bunkering Hub, supplying clean, green fuel like hydrogen and ammonia.

“We also expect the port project to generate employment for more than 5,500 people through direct and indirect jobs - and our community outreach programs will benefit both lives and livelihoods in this neighbourhood. We are humbled by this opportunity to leverage our expertise to transform Vizhinjam, which has the potential to compete with leading global ports like Colombo, Singapore, Port Klang and Jebel Ali,” Adani said.