Vital organs of TN nurse airlifted from TVM to Kochi, 5 recipients to get new life

On Saturday, November 25, a 36-year-old man’s organs were successfully transferred to Ernakulam from Thiruvananthapuram’s Kerala Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) hospital, after he was declared brain dead. The deceased Selvin Shekhar’s heart, kidney, and pancreas were transferred via air in a state government helicopter.

A native of Kanyakumari, Selvin was a staff nurse in Tamil Nadu, who sought medical treatment at KIMS on November 21. He suffered a cerebral haemorrhage, following which the hospital declared him brain dead on 24 November. Thereafter, Selvin’s wife Geetha, also a staff nurse in Tamil Nadu, decided to donate his organs.

While his heart will be donated to 16-year-old Harinarayananan at Lisie Hospital, in Ernakulam, one of his kidneys and his pancreas will be donated to a patient in Aster Medcity. The other kidney will go to a patient in KIMS Cochin, and his eye will be donated to two patients in an eye hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.