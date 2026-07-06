Video of wife attacking husband over domestic violence in Bangladesh falsely shared as daughters attacking father in Kerala

Sumi alleged that her husband had extramarital affairs with other women. She stated that whenever she questioned his relationships, he would subject her to physical torture. This dispute escalated into a heated argument between the couple the night before the incident. Enraged, she attacked him with a blade early the next morning (June 29) while he was asleep. Sumi also mentioned that her husband had been married three times, and one of his wives had committed suicide due to his harassment.

However, contrary to what is being circulated on social media, there is no mention of any involvement of daughters or any sexual assault occurring in this incident.

To sum it up, the viral claim that three daughters severed their father’s genitals in Kerala for raping them is false.



This article was originally published on Factly and has been republished here with permission.