Video of wife attacking husband over domestic violence in Bangladesh falsely shared as daughters attacking father in Kerala

BY HARSHAVARDHAN KONDA
A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video led to multiple Bangladeshi media reports (here & here) featuring the same visuals. These reports confirm that the visuals are not from India but rather document an incident in the Bhanga Upazila of the Faridpur district in Bangladesh.
According to local news reports (here, here & here), on 29 June 2026, a woman named Sumaiya Akhtar Sumi, a resident of the Hogladangi Sadardi area in Bhanga Upazila, severed the genitals of her husband, Hanif Sheikh, with a blade. Locals found Hanif bleeding heavily after the attack, called for help, and rushed him to a local hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information, the Bhanga police took the accused Sumi into custody.
Sumi alleged that her husband had extramarital affairs with other women. She stated that whenever she questioned his relationships, he would subject her to physical torture. This dispute escalated into a heated argument between the couple the night before the incident. Enraged, she attacked him with a blade early the next morning (June 29) while he was asleep. Sumi also mentioned that her husband had been married three times, and one of his wives had committed suicide due to his harassment.
However, contrary to what is being circulated on social media, there is no mention of any involvement of daughters or any sexual assault occurring in this incident.
To sum it up, the viral claim that three daughters severed their father’s genitals in Kerala for raping them is false.
This article was originally published on Factly and has been republished here with permission.