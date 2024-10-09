Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passes away at 88

Renowned Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away on Wednesday, October 9 at the age of 88 in Kerala’s Kollam district. According to reports, he was admitted due to stomach-related ailments in a private hospital. His funeral will be conducted in Shanthi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, October 10.

Born in erstwhile Travancore, Madhavan began his acting career with the 1975 Malayalam film Raagam. The actor was 40-years-old when he made his debut. He worked in an English newspaper and later started an advertising agency before starting his career in films. He played notable roles in Nadodikkattu, Pandippada, Ordinary, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayan, Nammal, Narasimham, Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu, Moonam Mura, Achuvettante Veedu, Sandesham and Aaram Thampuran.

He served as the first general secretary of Association for Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) Over the course of his acting career, which spanned over 40 years, the veteran actor was a part of more than 600 films.

Speaking with the media, actor Jayaram shared his memory with Madhavan. “He was my dearest friend. I preferred to spend time with him during the breaks in shooting. He was a person who had deep knowledge of everything. Moreover, I used to imitate him when I was active in the mimicry field.” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences.

Madhavan had been an inmate at Gandhi Bhavan, old age home in Pathanapuram, for the past few years and reportedly suffered from amnesia.

