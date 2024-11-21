Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan Passes Away at 60

Renowned Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away at the age of 60 in a private hospital in Kozhikode at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 21. The actor, celebrated for his versatile performances in films and television, had been battling a respiratory illness.

Born to the legendary actor Balan K Nair, Meghanathan began his acting journey with the 1983 film Asthram. Over a remarkable career spanning four decades, he appeared in more than 50 films, leaving an indelible mark with performances in classics like Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum and Action Hero Biju. His most recent role was in the 2022 movie Kooman, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Meghanathan was also a prominent figure on the small screen, captivating audiences in popular Malayalam television serials such as Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, Chitta, Dhanumasappennu, Chandrettanum Shobeduthiyum, and Parayan Baaki Vechathu.

The actor is survived by his wife, Sushmitha, and their daughter, Parvathy. He also leaves behind his siblings—Anil, Ajayakumar, Latha, and Sujatha. The funeral will take place in Shoranur, Palakkad, where his family resides.