Veteran CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran in no mood to relent, refuses to campaign

A day after launching a scathing attack on his detractors within the CPI(M), veteran leader G. Sudhakaran on Thursday once again hit out at his junior party colleague and State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, as well as several others in the party, declaring that he would no longer take part in the party’s campaign activities.

Sudhakaran, a former cabinet minister, has long been upset over what he describes as his marginalisation and mistreatment within the party.

He expressed displeasure at not being invited to any party events for the past five years and accused the leadership of isolating him despite decades of loyal service.

He also alleged that he and his family have been the targets of repeated cyberattacks, which, he claimed, are being carried out by individuals associated with the party.

According to him, certain party workers have insulted him on social media, spreading false narratives that he is obsessed with power and harbours parliamentary ambitions.

“These are completely baseless claims, and those responsible should be held accountable,” Sudhakaran said, demanding action against those behind the online abuse.

He singled out Alappuzha district secretary Nazar and Minister Saji Cherian for allegedly leading public campaigns against him, asking whether they too should be considered “cyber warriors.”

Sudhakaran also criticised the party leadership for failing to act on his complaints.

“Those who should be taking action against this cyber abuse are instead advising me as though I am the problem,” he remarked.

He further questioned whether it wasn’t a matter of pride for the district secretary that he continues to serve in a branch under his leadership. “Instead of appreciating this, I am being humiliated,” he said.

Sudhakaran’s latest outburst has once again brought to the fore internal dissent within the CPI(M), particularly at a time when two crucial elections are around the corner.

Known for his clean image and forthright style, Sudhakaran has in recent years had a strained relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Supporting him, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan remarked that it was unfortunate that even veterans like Sudhakaran were not being spared by the “cyber goons” of the CPI(M).

Sudhakaran, a two-time former cabinet minister, remains one of the party’s most outspoken leaders from Alappuzha.

