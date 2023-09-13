Veteran BJP leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader PP Mukundan, who returned to the Kerala state unit of the party in 2016 after staying away from it for a decade, breathed his last at a private hospital in Ernakulam on September 13, Wednesday.

One of the most popular BJP leaders in the state in the 80s and 90s and the architect of anti-communist electoral alliance which included the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress, Mukundan remained sidelined in the party despite returning to the party-fold and was not extended any organisational positions.

In 2021, after the dismal performance of the BJP in Kerala, Mukundan wrote a letter to BL Santhosh, national organising secretary of the party, criticising the state leadership for the electoral failure and urging corrective action.

The 77-year-old veteran had been unwell for a while. Mukundan, a bachelor, started his political career as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and dedicated his life to the growth of BJP. The anti-communist electoral alliance formed in the 1990s with the Congress and the IUML happened when BJP was not an electoral entity in Kerala.

In an interview to the TNM in 2015, Mukundan said that the BJP should focus on social unity, rather than establishing a broad Hindu alliance. People from all religions should be able to fit in the party, he said.