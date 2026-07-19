VD Satheesan-KSU row: KC Venugopal, Chennithala downplay situation, VM Sudheeran backs KSU

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The ongoing conflict between Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Kerala Students’ Union president Aloshious Xavier over government pleader appointments has further escalated. While senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala sought to downplay the situation, senior party leader VM Sudheeran openly expressed his support to KSU, the student wing of the Congress.

The issue began when the UDF government announced the appointment of 31 senior government pleaders. KSU and its Thiruvananthapuram Law College unit objected to the inclusion of certain names who had earlier allegedly been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The issue intensified when Satheesan did not acknowledge Aloshious Xavier on July 17, after addressing a gathering in Ernakulam.

Speaking with the media, Venugopal asked the KSU to resolve issues internally and assured that the party and government would consider their concerns.

“I do not know whether anything has happened that has made the KSU workers unhappy. Perhaps such incidents may have occurred. However, what I would like to advise them is that if any issues arise, they should try to resolve them by discussing in the appropriate forums and with the concerned people,” he told the media.

He also added that the Congress government came to power with great expectations, and that he doesn’t want any situation that could create problems within the party.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that there are no issues within the Congress, and even if there are any problems, the party itself will resolve them. “If the KSU workers have any complaints, we will examine and address them. I believe that the Chief Minister himself will take the initiative to resolve them,” he said.

He also added that there is nothing wrong with KSU workers expressing their opinions if they have concerns. “They have voiced their views in the past as well. However, there are proper modes to do so.”