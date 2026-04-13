VD Satheesan flags delay in releasing Kerala poll data, writes to ECI

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing concerns over the delay in publishing official data on elections held on April 9. The letter was sent on April 12, three days after the polling.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, said even after three days after the polling date, the detailed and official constituency-wise polling data, vote percentage and postal ballot numbers have not been made public. “The prompt release of such information is crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny and maintaining trust in the electoral process,” the letter said.

Urging the ECI to take steps to publish the complete data without any further delays, Satheesan said timely access to verified information is vital for all stakeholders, including the public, researchers, and political representatives.

According to the Commission, the approximate turnout for this year’s Assembly elections in Kerala was 78.27 per cent. Polls also saw 883 candidates contesting across 140 constituencies.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the delay in publishing final figures. The results of the elections are to be announced on May 4.

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