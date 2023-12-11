‘Until Ramji Rao, we thought only Mohanlal & Mammootty would play lead’: Actor Mukesh

In the iconic Malayalam comedy Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), Sai Kumar plays the main lead as Balakrishnan while Mukesh is in a supporting role as Gopalakrishnan. At an event paying homage to artistes in Malayalam cinema who passed away this year, Mukesh said that he wanted to play Balakrishnan, but was too reluctant to ask directors Lal and the late Siddique, who debuted with the film and became one of the most popular director duos in Malayalam.

The event was held as part of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), when actors Innocent and Mamukkoya, filmmaker KG George, and producer Achani Ravi were commemorated among others, by colleagues in the industry.

"They fixed me as Gopalakrishnan, and were trying to get Jayaram to play Balakrishnan, the main lead. But Jayaram was tied up in other projects at the time. I wanted to ask them, why don't you let me play the lead, but how does one ask that? Finally, they brought in Sai Kumar, and asked me if that worked. I had to say yes," Mukesh said, as he paid tribute to director Siddique and actor Innocent, who passed away in 2023.