Unrest in Kerala college: KSU to move court against student union election results

There was a huge unrest at the Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur of Kerala after the Student Union Election results were declared on November 1. After recounting, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – the Student Federation of India (SFI) – was declared as having won the post of chairperson, defeating the Congress’s student wing, Kerala Students Union (KSU), after recounting. However, the KSU has alleged foul play and decided to move the High Court against the results.

Alpshious Xavier, the state president of the KSU, began a hunger strike against the election result, and submitted a complaint to the Vice Chancellor of Calicut University (under which the college falls).

Initially, the KSU candidate Sreekuttan Sivadasan, who is blind, was declared as the winner for the post of chairperson. He had earned 896 votes, which was, in the first counting, one more than the number of votes won by the SFI candidate KS Anirudhan. After this, the KSU as well as the Congress celebrated their victory, because they were winning an election at Sree Kerala Varma after a gap of 41 years. But the SFI demanded recounting of votes, which began at 5.30 pm on the same day. The counting went on till midnight because of a disrupted power supply. The KSU boycotted the recounting. It was 12.30 am on November 2 when the result was announced a second time and KS Anirudhan was declared as having won by 11 votes, reversing the earlier result.